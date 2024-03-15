PM Modi says 'lotus will bloom' in Kerala, seeks support of people to end LDF-UDF corrupt governance

Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday said that the people of Kerala will vote for the BJP in the upcoming general elections. He pointed out that 'lotus will bloom' in Kerala and expressed hope to win double-digit seats in the state. He was addressing the public meeting of BJP's election campaign here. The PM started his speech by chanting 'Swamiye Saranam Ayappa'



"BJP is encouraging the youth here. BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil K Antony is full of zeal to serve you (the public). Kerala poltics needs this kind of freshness. This is the reason people of Kerala are also saying 'this time 400 plus seats' (for the BJP-led NDA),” said Modi.

He criticised the UDF and LDF of cheating the voters by joining hands with each other in Delhi.

“ Kerala's culture is associated with spirituality. But the UDF and LDF have been believing political violence that shatters peace in Kerala. The law and order situation in Kerala has collapsed. Colleges in the state have become a den of 'Communist goondas'. The people of Kerala are suffering due to the corrupt and incompetent government in Kerala. People in Kerala will benefit only if the cycle of consecutive LDF and UDF governments is broken. LDF is known for looting through gold, UDF's identity is from solar power loot. To stop this game of looting, I have come here to seek your blessings. I need your blessings and support to overthrow the corrupt governments in Kerala,” Modi said.

He pointed out the number of people who benefited from the Central Government's projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, Kisan Samman Nidhi and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He also briefed about the steps taken by his government for the repatriation of people from various countries during different crises.

“In the last 10 years, we have made all efforts for every category of people in every area as much as possible. We brought back nurses from Iraq who were stuck in a war. We brought back priests who were stuck amid a crisis. During Corona, Indians were brought back from every part of the world because wherever even one Indian was in trouble, our government stood with them strongly. This is 'Modi yude guarantee' (Malayalam of Modi's guarantee'),” he said.

The meeting was attended by NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), among other leaders. In addition to them, Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, was also present.