Kozhikode woman murdered during robbery bid; history sheeter held

Kozhikode: Anu (26) who was found dead in a canal at Perambra was murdered during a robbery bid, confirmed the police here on Sunday. The probe team nabbed the accused who is booked in several criminal cases including rape from Kannur on Saturday. Sources close to police hinted that he is a native of Malappuram's Kondotty.



It is learnt that the accused killed Anu for stealing her jewellery. Manorama News reported that the man offered a lift to Anu who was on the way to meet her husband. When the bike reached the canal, he attacked her for stealing her gold ornaments. It is assumed that the accused killed Anu by drowning her in the canal. The post-mortem report also cited drowning as the cause of the woman's death. Bruises and marks on the body hinted that there was a struggle between the victim and the killer.

Anu, a native of Valoor here was found dead in a canal on March 11. Police initiated a detailed probe after her family reported about the missing gold ornaments. Further probe revealed that Anu went missing after taking a ride on a red bike. The next day morning, the natives spotted her dead body in the canal.

Police suspected chances of murder as the water level in the canal was only knee-deep. Investigation to trace the red bike and its rider led to the arrest of the accused. Police sources hinted that the accused used a bike that was stolen from Kannur.