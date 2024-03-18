CCTVs to be installed on Kerala University campuses

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University has decided to place two campuses under CCTV surveillance amidst the controversy surrounding the youth festival. The university has allocated Rs. 1.80 crore for the installation of CCTVs at the university headquarters in Palayam and its Kariavattom campus.



Contractors will be selected through e-tendering. Apart from the campuses, CCTV cameras will be installed in the hostels of the university. Night visuals will be also recorded in these cameras. Additionally, it has been decided to introduce Aadhaar-based biometric punching to record the attendance of university employees.

Youth Festival to be videographed

The Kerala University has decided to resume the youth festival that was suspended amid the clash between SFI and KSU and bribery allegations against judges. The authority has decided to videograph all competitions. This decision aims to ensure transparency in adjudication in case of appeals. At the same time, the university will take a decision on proceeding with the remaining competitions after examining the Internal Inquiry Commission's report.