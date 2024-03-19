Perambra murder: Accused sent to police custody for 4 days

Kozhikode: Mujeeb Rahman, the accused in the murder of Anu Prajil at Perambra was sent to police custody for four days by Perambra judicial first class court here on Tuesday. Anu,26, was found dead in a canal in her native place Valoor on March 12. Mujeeb allegedly drowned her to death and stole gold ornaments from her.



The police have already recovered a few of the stolen items. The probe team also recovered the dress he had worn while committing the crime. When the team reached his home in Kondotty to take him into custody, they saw his wife was trying to set fire to some clothes. This made them doubtful and recovered the dress. His clothes may be sent for scientific tests.

Anu was missing from March 11 and her family filed a missing case with the Perambra police. During the investigation, the police found out that it was a murder and came to know that she was riding a pillion on a bike with a stranger the previous day. The CCTV visuals helped the investigating team trace the bike, which was stolen from Koothuparamba, Kannur. The police then arrested Nambilath Mujeeb Rahman (49), a habitual offender and an accused in over 50 criminal cases. Anu was on her way from to meet her husband, who was at his parent's house, to take him to a doctor. Valoor is a remote village, where public transport is scarce. So, it's assumed that the accused might have offered her a ride, police said.

Mujeeb is under trial in another case at Mukkom where he offered a lift to a woman and allegedly raped her. The incident happened in Muthery, a village between Mukkom and Omassery in 2020. The woman who was then 64, was working in a hotel in Omassery.

In the early morning hours, she was walking along the road at Muthery, in search of a vehicle. When she saw an auto, she signalled to stop the rickshaw. Mujeeb who rode the auto hit on her head with an iron rod, tied up her hands and legs and allegedly raped her in an isolated place. He also stole her gold ornaments.