Idukki: A five-year-old girl died in a car accident in Chetukuzhi near Idukki on Sunday morning. The deceased is Ami Elsa, daughter of Aby and Amalu.

The accident happened after the van they travelled in collided with a KSRTC bus running from Cumbum to Kattappana.

They were returning from a pilgrimage to Malayattoor. Aby, Amalu, their son Aidan, and Aby's parents Thankachan and Molly sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kattappana.