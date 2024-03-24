Kerala Women's Commission register case against PC George

Kozhikode: The State Women's Commission has booked BJP leader and former MLA PC George over his derogatory comments on women in Mahe. He reportedly issued the comments while addressing an NDA election campaign in Kozhikode a few days ago. The Commission's action came after Muslim Students Federation (MSF) state Secretary Rumaisa Rafeeque lodged a complaint officially.



“We can not agree with the speech which insults the people in Mahe. The Commission must take action against PC George, who made derogatory comments against women in the region,” the complainant requested.

His comments point out that the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing the election with campaigns that spread hatred and sectarianism, she alleged.

While inaugurating the election convention of Kozhikode NDA candidate MT Ramesh, PC George called Mahe a haven of prostitutes. He said Mahe was a den for anti-social elements, rowdies and prostitutes. When his remarks went viral on social media, Mahe police registered a case against him.

Apart from this Mahe MLA Ramesh Parambath filed a complaint against PC George with the National Commission for Women and Election Commission. Even Mahe region BJP President A Dinesan denounced the senior politician's remarks, saying it was regrettable.