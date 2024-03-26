Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CPM district meeting turns violent over election campaign dispute for Thomas Isaac

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 07:29 AM IST
Thomas Isaac
Thomas Isaac. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A CPM district secretariat meeting here turned confrontational on Monday night when disputes over the election campaign efforts for TM Thomas Isaac came to the fore. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Ports and Cooperation VN Vasavan. 

A senior leader, who is a former MLA, criticised some leaders for their lacklustre involvement in Isaac’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was reportedly attacked by the trade union district leader of the party, over his comments, after the meeting concluded.

The senior leader, after suffering a fall, re-entered the office and submitted resignation from all election-related responsibilities. He has also filed a complaint with the district leadership regarding the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE