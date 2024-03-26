Two men held for sexually abusing minor girl in Thiruvalla

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 09:25 PM IST
Representational graphic: Shutterstock

Pathanamthitta: The Thiruvalla police here on Tuesday arrested two persons from Eraviperoor for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

The accused are Thulasidas (36) of Swathi Bhavan and Sreejith (34) of Modiyil House.

According to the police, a friend of the survivor, who came to know of the abuse, alerted the Child Welfare Committee, which filed a complaint.

The girl underwent counselling and in her statement, she said Thulasidas molested her on March 19 this year while Sreejith abused her last August. In both cases, however, no penetrative sex happened, the police said.

The accused, who were booked under provisions of the POCSO Act, were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

