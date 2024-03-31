Govt repatriates TVM youth trapped in Russia-Ukraine war zone

Thiruvananthapuram: David Muthappan who was trapped in the Russia-Ukraine warfront after falling prey to a fake job racket reached Delhi on Saturday. The youth suffered severe injuries while fighting for the Russian army. It is learnt that he was hospitalised in Russia.

Central Bureau of Investigation informed that David will be taken to Kerala within two days. According to reports, he was in the protection of a church vicar in Moscow.

David had given Rs 3 lakh to an online agent for a placement in Russia. The agent had told him that he would be appointed as a security guard at a supermarket with a salary of Rs 1.60 lakh. Alex, a Malayali who secured Russian citizenship received David in Russia and took him to the army camp.

It is reported that the officials at the army camp confiscated his passport and travel documents and deployed him to the warfront after 10-day-long training.

On December 25, David suffered a severe injury on his leg during a drone attack in Ronex region. He managed to flee from the camp after struggling without proper medical care. His ordeal came to light when he contacted his family in Thiruvananthapuram

Talking to Manorama News, David's father Muthappan revealed that he would reach home within two days.

“ David went to Russia for a security job at a supermarket. They offered Rs 1 lakh for the job. But when he reached the foreign country, he was asked to join the army,” he revealed.

He thanked Union Minister V Muraleedharan, MP Shashi Tharoor, media and all others who took effort to bring David back to India. Apart from David, three others from Thiruvananthapuram are also stuck in Russia. The state and central government intervened to repatriate the stranded men after Manorama News broadcasted a series.

On March 26, the Indian embassy in Russia issued travel documents to David and Prince Sebastian, according to reports. Prince had flown to Russia along with his cousins Vineeth and Tinu on January 3. It is learnt that Vineeth and Tinu who are still working with the Russian army will be repatriated soon.

According to the families of the three men, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a huge salary of Rs 2.5 lakh and on reaching there, their passports and mobile phones were taken away. Thereafter, they were forced to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine, they had alleged.

As per the data received by the central government, over 20 Indians have fallen prey to this human trafficking network that duped young men with false job promises. CBI has registered a case after dismantling this network following the deaths of two Indians in the Russia-Ukraine war. Multiple visa consultancy firms and agencies were booked in this case.