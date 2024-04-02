Malayalam
Student says college authorities knew Sidharthan was being tortured

Shinto Joseph
Published: April 02, 2024 12:16 PM IST Updated: April 02, 2024 12:20 PM IST
JS Sidharthan. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Kalpetta: A student at Pookode Veterinary and Animal Sciences College in Wayanad has made a statement claiming that the college authorities were aware of the brutal beating suffered by fellow student JS Sidharthan in the hostel. Dr R Kanthanathan, who served as the assistant warden of the hostel, was reportedly aware of the incident.

According to a statement provided to the Anti-Ragging Squad by a member of the college's 2020 batch, despite indications of an unusual event, no one reported the incident.

The college authorities maintain that they were unaware of Sidharthan's torture, and none of the hostel residents had brought it to their attention. Nevertheless, following the student's statement, the actions of the college authorities in the Sidharthan case will be investigated.

Dr Kanthanathan and College Dean Dr MK Narayanan were suspended pending investigation after Sidharthan was discovered dead in the hostel washroom. However, the investigation into their involvement is progressing at a snail’s pace.

Previously, two instances of ragging at the college were settled to shield the accused from legal repercussions. It is reported that the accused still enjoys support within the college. Recently, a group of students visited the accused, who are currently in the Vythiri jail after being remanded.

