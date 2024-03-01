Sidharth's death: Another suspect nabbed, 6 suspended from veterinary varsity

Wayanad: The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has suspended six additional students in connection with the mysterious death of 20-year-old Sidharth, a second-year degree student at the Pookkode campus.

These students, previously arrested by the police, were not initially included in the list of accused suspended by the university.

The suspended students are:

Pilakkandiyil Veettil Rehan Vinoy, 20, from Thiruvananthapuram Vijayamma Nivasil S D Akash, 22, from Konchiravila, Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram Nandiyod Sreenilayam Nivas R D Sreehari, 23, from Palakkad Ramakkalmed Pazhayidathu Veettil S Abhishek, 23, from Idukki Muthalakkodam Thurakkal Puthanpurayil Veettil Donce Day, 23, from Thodupuzha Chungam Thannikkod Veetil Bilgates Joshua, 23, from Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad

Another suspect in custody

The police apprehended Asif Khan, a native of Varkkala, on Friday in connection with Sidharth's death. Additionally, the arrests of three students already in custody—SFI unit secretary Amal Ihsan, college union president K Arun, and key accused K Akhil—have been registered. Ten students have been arrested so far, while eight remain at large.

Police assert that there is substantial evidence linking these students to Sidharth's brutal torture. Eight more students are yet to be apprehended, with suspicions that they may have fled to neighbouring states. Authorities are monitoring the mobile phones of the accused's relatives, hoping to facilitate their surrender.