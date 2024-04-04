IUML keen on denting CPM's projected image as 'saviour of minorities'

Malappuram: Sensing the impact of CPM's aggressive anti-CAA campaign on Muslim voters in Malappuram and Ponnani, the IUML is hitting back with allegations of 'adjustment' politics. The recent verdict in the Riyas Moulavi murder case in which all three accused were acquitted has given a shot in the arm to the IUML.

The league has termed CPM's sudden concern about the Muslim community as insincere.

"Their love for the Muslim community is a drama. The highest number of cases of the anti-CAA protest has been registered in the Malappuram district by the state government. The basic ideology of CPM is against the believers. It is very evident in the Riyas Moulavi verdict that the state government has compromised the case to woo the RSS,'' said IUML State Secretary Abdurahman Randathani

IUML has alleged that there is a secret pact between the CPM and the BJP which protects Pinarayi Vijayan and his family from retaliatory action from the central government.

The CPM counters this by repeatedly questioning the earnestness of the IUML in standing up for the Muslim community.

"IUML is compromising with the Sangh ideologies. The party has not taken a strong stand against the BJP government at any point,'' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a campaign in Malappuram.

K T Jaleel, LDF MLA feels that the Muslim community has come closer to the CPM.

"They are now aware that only CPM can protect their interests and defend them from the threats from Sangh Parivar. IUML has many restrictions in fighting against fascism and Sangh Parivar forces because their leaders are in fear of ED,'' said Jaleel.

However, political observers do not expect the CPM to create a huge impact among Muslim voters in this election.

"I don't think that there would be a shift from the Muslim voters towards left in the current political scenario. Though, the Chief Minister himself actively engaged in influencing community leaders, it would not generate a trust factor among the Muslim voters. The influence CPM has created so far among the community would not be enough to topple the result of a Lok Sabha or Assembly election. It may influence a local body election,'' writer and social activist M N Karassery said.