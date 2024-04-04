Suspect held for murder of Assam woman at Nedumudy homestay

Alappuzha: The police team investigating the murder of a woman employee at a homestay in Nedumudy here has apprehended a suspect in connection with the crime. He is currently being subjected to interrogation at the Nedumudy police station.



According to cops, the suspect, identified as Saha Ali, a resident of Assam, was taken into custody from Kottayam late on Wednesday. He was in a relationship with the victim Haseera Kathun for several years and frequently visited her at the homestay, sources said.

Authorities attribute the murder to a dispute between the two after the victim insisted on accompanying the accused to Assam and living together. Saha, who is married with children, opposed this.

During interrogation, the accused is learnt to have admitted to the crime. “Saha did not want her to be part of his life as their relationship had already caused problems in his family in Assam,” according to an officer.

The accused arrived at the woman’s residence on Tuesday night under the pretext of taking her to Assam and committed the murder. After strangling her to death, he attempted to flee to Kottayam to catch a train to his native place but was apprehended by the police.

Efforts are on to confirm the accused whereabouts, and other details, including the criminal antecedents if any.

Mini Manmathan Nair, the president of Nedumudy panchayat, confirmed that Saha Ali frequently visited the woman at the homestay near Vaishyam Bhagam. "It appears the homestay owner was unaware of their relationship, as the woman stayed in a separate room near the kitchen," she said.

The victim has been working a the homestay for the past three years.

According to the homestay owner, two individuals from Alappuzha regularly visited her, whom Hasira introduced to her employers as her husband and son. As per Hasira’s statement, her family had been staying in Alappuzha for the past few years.

The woman's lifeless body was discovered near the water tank of the homestay around 7.30 am on Wednesday. A subsequent examination revealed that she had been strangled to death with a shawl, and her earrings were missing. The police also recovered a bag containing her clothes, indicating that she was prepared to leave.