Senior nursing officer continues protest at Kozhikode Govt. Medical College over job denial

Kozhikode: P B Anitha, a senior nursing officer at Kozhikode Medical College started a protest in front of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital after the medical college authority refused to reinstate her to the post despite a High Court order. She alleged that the medical college authority is taking vengeance on her for supporting the survivor in the ICU sexual assault case. Ajitha declared that she would continue the protest until the implementation of the High Court order. In a more despicable move, the government is reportedly planning to file an appeal against this order.

Anitha was earlier transferred to Idukki from Kozhikode for favouring the survivor. The court had directed the authorities to reinstate Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College on April 1. Anitha reached the Medical College on all days from April 1, but the authorities did not allow her to join as the Director of Medical Education (DME) informed Dr Sujith Sreenivasan, the principal-in-charge, that the DME could not issue an order for the purpose. Following the court's intervention, the order to allow Anitha to rejoin duties at Kozhikode should come from the state government, said the DME.

The incident related to the case took place on March 18, 2023. A young woman who was in a semiconscious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kozhikode Medical College after a surgery was sexually abused by a male attender at the hospital. Six other hospital employees – all women – later approached the survivor and threatened her to withdraw the complaint. Anitha reported the action of the six employees to the college authorities and all of them were suspended from service.

However, the government later transferred Anitha, the chief nursing officer and nursing superintendent from Kozhikode as a punishment for reiterating their statements before a special inquiry commission and the police. The chief nursing officer and nursing superintendent subsequently received a transfer back to Kozhikode after obtaining a stay from the Kerala Administrative Tribunal and rejoined duty. However, the government argued that Anitha could not be accommodated in Kozhikode as there was no vacancy. In fact, another person was appointed in the post that fell vacant following Anitha's transfer.

Soon, Anitha approached the High Court, which acquitted her of all charges and directed the authorities not to mention the action against her in the service record.

Meanwhile, a union leader also threatened Anitha for naming five employees who had tried to influence the survivor. Even though Anitha submitted a complaint to the Principal over this threat, no action was taken.

K K Rema, the legislator from Vadakara in Kozhikode district, said that she had tried to contact the Health Minister over the issue.

“The Minister was not available and I called the Principal Secretary for Health, who said that the government is planning to approach the Court to amend its order. The government is adopting a strange position. Anitha is being punished for her righteous stand,” she said.