Kozhikode: A young woman is fighting for justice without much success after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a staff member in the Medical College ICU while she was in a semi-conscious state.

The Kozhikode native had to repeatedly visit offices to proceed with her case, in pain post-surgery, as she faces immense pressure to drop the charges.

“I visited at least 50 offices in the last four months. I had to plead before the minister, the collector, and the commissioner for justice even before fully recovering from the pain post-surgery. The situation is such that each time you have to run helter-shelter if some action needs to be taken against the perpetrator. Is this the ‘women's safety’ that we are speaking of all the time? If this is what happens to victims who react, will anyone come forward to complain?” she revealed her plight.

According to her complaint, Saseendran, an attender with the Kozhikode Medical College, sexually assaulted her inside the ICU while she was still in a semi-unconscious state after the surgery. Though the accused was arrested, further action in the case has dragged off.

Even the other day when she appeared before the Women’s Commission, she had to encounter a bad experience, the survivor lamented. It was 45 days since the commission sought a report from the Medical College on the charge that five female colleagues of the accused tried to influence her. The Medical College authorities are yet to provide the report.

“The Women’s Commission summoned me two times to the adalat. On both occasions, though I appeared, there was no response from the part of Medical College authorities,” she pointed out. While the Commission states that it had sent the notice two times, the Medical College authorities claim that they have not received the same.

The incident happened in March last.

“The case is one where I had to face attempts from various quarters trying to influence me right from the start. I had to visit the offices of the minister, the collector and the police commissioner many times, seeking action against those who exert pressure, demanding filing of charge sheet and the withdrawal of the cancellation of their suspension and reinduction into service. I’m under intense mental pressure. Why the inordinate delay in submitting the Medical College report? What do they have in mind…that I might stop pursuing the case after running from one office to another for some time? Then I’m going to indulge in a sit-in protest before the office of the Medical College Superintendent. No other person who seeks treatment at government hospitals should encounter a similar experience. I’m ready to go on fighting for any time in my quest for justice,” the survivor pointed out.

‘Women’s Commission too made me an object of display’

“The Women’s Commission had taken a suo motu case in the incident. As per the procedure, they have to collect my statements after coming to my house. But here, they summoned me twice to the adalat. I had to go and present my case in front of the media and other complainants. I felt like I was an object of display. While the Medical College Superintendent puts the onus on the Principal to provide the report, the latter maintains that it is the Superintendent’s responsibility. In effect, both are washing off their hands,” the survivor rued.