'The Kerala Story' row: CM condemns attempts to damage Kerala's image, terms it 'RSS trap'

Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday slammed the alleged attempts to damage the state's image by screening the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. He alleged that the film was a part of the RSS agenda that targets minority groups. He expressed his disappointment after the Idukki diocese of Syro Malabar Catholic Church screened the movie for teenagers.

“RSS is targeting minority groups in the state. It is trying to create hostility between communities in the state for political gains. We should not fall into this trap. The claim is that 'The Kerala Story' features the story of Kerala. Where did such an incident happen in our state? They are simply blowing smoke with the movie to defame the state. Kerala is popular for its brotherhood. We tried to create such a state since the Renaissance period,” the CM pointed out.

Doordarshan, the national broadcaster telecasted the movie on Friday at 8 pm despite the Kerala government and opposition opposing the move. CPM and Congress approached the Election Commission seeking directions to prohibit the screening as accusing Doordarshan of supporting the RSS agenda. However, the EC refused to intervene in the issue. A few days after this, the Idukki diocese screened the movie for children of Class 10, 11 and 12. The diocese justified that they screened the movie to create awareness about falling in love and its consequences. Now, the Thamarassery diocese also announced its decision to screen the movie intensifying the political row.