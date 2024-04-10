Manorama News-VMR survey predicts smooth sail for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to see a decrease of 2.14 per cent of votes in his favour in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, according to the Manorama News-VMR Mood of the State survey.



Despite a loss in votes, Gandhi will register a thumping win like in 2019, the survey result said.

The survey predicted Gandhi to win 62.5 per cent votes, less than the 64.67 per cent he had won in 2019.

The BJP, which took over the constituency from the BDJS and fielded its state president K Surendran, is likely to perform better, registering an increase of 3.99 per cent in its votes.

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally won 7.22 per cent of votes in 2019, which is likely to go up to 11.2 per cent this time.

CPI leader Annie Raja is the LDF candidate in Wayanad. She replaced PP Suneer, who won 25.14 per cent of votes in 2019. The survey predicted Raja to get 24.9 per cent votes, 0.22 per cent lesser than the LDF's votes in the previous election.

The survey also predicted a 1.63 per cent dip in the votes of other parties and independents.

Gandhi is the UDF's trump card in Wayanad. He topped the list of most popular leaders in the Mood of the State survey held in December. As many as 86 per cent of the participants expressed satisfaction with his performance as an MP.

The Congress leader, who contested from Amethi and Wayanad, won by a margin of 4,31,770 votes from Kerala, leaving his nearest rival Suneer behind with 2,74,597 votes.

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey covered 28,000 people across all the Assembly segments in March. The survey looked at the possible results if the polling was then conducted. The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey, "Who will win in 20 seats" is the largest in terms of sample size.