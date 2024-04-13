Death of Keralites in Arunachal: Police claim no others involved; reveals identity of person behind fake email ID

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police team investigating the mysterious death of three persons from the state in Arunachal Pradesh has concluded that no other person was involved in the case.



“The deceased – Ayurveda doctor-couple Naveen Thomas and B Devi and their school teacher friend Arya B Nair – had decided to take their own lives as they were in a peculiar psychological condition. We reached in this conclusion after checking the messages in all the email IDs and mobile phones used by the trio,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidhin Raj, who is leading the investigation.

“Naveen believed in supernatural phenomena from his college days. He also tried to attract his friends and acquaintances to such beliefs. Naveen often spoke about the end of the world and argued that it was a reality during the times of the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the DCP.

The police learnt these facts after speaking to around 30 persons who were close to the trio.

Naveen also compelled Devi and Arya to accompany him in meditation programmes and they visited several places located at high altitudes in various states for the purpose.

“Devi and Arya found nothing unusual in these trips. However, all the three of them took care not to reveal details of their travels to anyone else,” said the official.

The police found that Naveen, Devi and Arya had torn off the pages of their diaries and tried to delete the mails and messages from laptops and mobile phones. However, the investigators could recover the data from the devices and unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

“Naveen, Devi and Arya sincerely believed in their imaginary world and tried to lead parallel lives, which caused the tragedy. Their deaths are a warning for everyone who follows such thoughts,” said the police.

Who is Don Bosco?

In a major development in the probe, the police identified the person behind the email ID ‘Don Bosco’ from which messages on imaginary places and lives were sent to Arya. “We have confirmed that Arya herself had created the email ID back in 2013. Initially, she had used it as an additional email ID. At that time, Arya did not maintain strange beliefs. However, after she became friends with Naveen and Devi, Arya started communicating with herself, and she used the Don Bosco ID for the purpose,” said the DCP.

Arya sent mails from Don Bosco ID posing as an extraterrestrial. She later shared the password of the ID with Naveen and he also sent mails from ‘Don Bosco’.