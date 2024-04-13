Malayalam
Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad campaign to go flag-free, announces KPCC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2024 07:16 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2024 08:00 PM IST
File Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president and United Democratic Front (UDF) Convener MM Hassan on Saturday said flags will not be used for Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

“There is no need to explain the motive behind the decision,” Hassan told the media.

"The UDF candidates in other constituencies are free to use flags if they wish. We are not using Congress flags. Then there is no need to explain the use of flags of other parties in the alliance. As per the decision, there is no need to use any flag in the campaign. The symbol is enough," said Hassan.

The flags of Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were omitted during a roadshow led by Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad before the filing of nomination papers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised the absence of flags during the roadshow.

