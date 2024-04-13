'It's election season': Thamarassery diocese decides against screening 'The Kerala Story'

Kozhikode: The Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) under the Thamarassery diocese has decided against screening the controversial Sudipto Sen movie 'The Kerala Story'. The KCYM had announced that the film would be screened on Saturday across 120 units under the diocese.

The KCYM decided that it is election season and screening the film now would invite unnecessary discussions, which the diocese would like to stay away from. Earlier, it was stated that the film was being screened as part of spreading awareness among children. With various quarters of the decrying the decision, the diocese decided it was best to not screen the movie.

On April 7, the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church screened 'The Kerala Story' for students from Grades 10 to 12 as part of catechism classes. The diocese said the movie was screened to educate youngsters about the dangers lurking behind love affairs and marriage. The students were asked to watch the movie and review it after discussion within their groups.

'The Kerala Story', which has an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, is about a group of women from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and join terror outfit ISIS.