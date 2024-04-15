Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali trekker stranded in snowy Italian mountain ravine rescued by Air Force

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2024 10:53 AM IST Updated: April 15, 2024 11:01 AM IST
The incident unfolded within the mountain ranges of the Maiella National Park in Abruzzo region. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

In a scene reminiscent of the gripping adventure seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Manjummel Boys,’ where friends heroically rescued a trapped youth from a cave, the Italian Air Force sprang into action to save a young Malayali who found himself stranded on a snowy mountainside after slipping and falling into a ravine during a trek.

The individual, identified as Anoop Kozhikadan, hailing from Kanjoor in Kaladi in Ernakulam district, encountered this harrowing ordeal while trekking alongside an Italian friend on a mountain 2,400 meters above sea level.

The incident unfolded within the mountain ranges of the Maiella National Park in Abruzzo region, near Rome. Anoop slipped and tumbled down the mountain slope, eventually finding himself ensnared within a ravine, buried beneath the snow, with his life hanging in the balance.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though initial rescue attempts were thwarted by the onset of nightfall, authorities  summoned the Italian Air Force for help. Responding swiftly, a night-flying helicopter was dispatched to Anoop's aid. Anoop, who was fatigued and exposed to the biting cold, was hoisted to safety by the skilled Air Force personnel. On being rescued, Anoop expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to saving his life.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE