Malayali trekker stranded in snowy Italian mountain ravine rescued by Air Force

In a scene reminiscent of the gripping adventure seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Manjummel Boys,’ where friends heroically rescued a trapped youth from a cave, the Italian Air Force sprang into action to save a young Malayali who found himself stranded on a snowy mountainside after slipping and falling into a ravine during a trek.



The individual, identified as Anoop Kozhikadan, hailing from Kanjoor in Kaladi in Ernakulam district, encountered this harrowing ordeal while trekking alongside an Italian friend on a mountain 2,400 meters above sea level.

The incident unfolded within the mountain ranges of the Maiella National Park in Abruzzo region, near Rome. Anoop slipped and tumbled down the mountain slope, eventually finding himself ensnared within a ravine, buried beneath the snow, with his life hanging in the balance.

Though initial rescue attempts were thwarted by the onset of nightfall, authorities summoned the Italian Air Force for help. Responding swiftly, a night-flying helicopter was dispatched to Anoop's aid. Anoop, who was fatigued and exposed to the biting cold, was hoisted to safety by the skilled Air Force personnel. On being rescued, Anoop expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to saving his life.