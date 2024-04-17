Alappuzha: Thresiamma (68), wife of jailed fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal collapsed and died here on Wednesday. According to reports, she collapsed while standing in the queue to collect her pension at the treasury office in Cherthala. Though the officials there rushed her to Government Taluk Hospital in Cherthala, doctors pronounced her dead.



Thressiama was a retired teacher. She is survived by her husband Monson Mavunkal, daughter Mimisha and son Manas.

Mavunkal who was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor girl is serving a life sentence. Apart from Crime Branch, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing his financial deals after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The central agency had attached his properties worth Rs 1.88 crore as part of the probe.