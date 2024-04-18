Kerala police constables in armed battalion to be redesignated as officers

AS Ullas
Published: April 18, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Kerala Police logo. Photo: Manorama Online.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have recommended that the Home Department redesignate constables in the Armed Battalion as officers. The police headquarters made the recommendation in line with the redesignation of constables as civil police officers.

It has been suggested that constables in the battalion be redesignated as armed police officers and head constables as senior armed police officers. A few other suggestions, too, were made to the Home Department.

The police headquarters recommended adding a clause mandating the personnel joining the force to mention their preferred district. It also recommended fixing a quota system for promoting officers under the sports category.

New guidelines have been formed to initiate disciplinary action against the personnel. The district police chief could now decide on the action against officials from senior clerks to junior superintendents. The DGP would be deciding such actions against higher ranks from senior superintendents.

