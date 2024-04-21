Five stabbed during birthday party in TVM beer parlour

Thiruvananthapuram: Five persons were stabbed in Kazhakootam after a birthday party at a beer parlour turned violent on Saturday night.

The victims, identified as Shalu, Sooraj, Visakh, Swarup, and Athul- all residents of Sreekaryam - sustained injuries. According to Manorama News, Shalu and Suraj are in critical condition, with lung and liver injuries respectively. Both underwent urgent surgeries and are currently in intensive care but are reported to be stable.

Kazhakootam police have detained three suspects - Shamim (34), Gino (36) and Anas (22) - in connection with the incident. The cops are also investigating the motives behind the altercation, including the possibility of an alcohol-driven dispute.