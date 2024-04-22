Malayalam
Man who broke into director Joshiy's house is accused in 19 cases across 6 states: Commissioner

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2024 11:59 AM IST
According to the Commissioner, Irfan had stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 1.20 crore. Screengrab: Manorama News.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: Mohamed Irfan, arrested for breaking into Malayalam movie director Joshiy's house and stealing jewellery over Rs 1 crore, was involved in 19 cases across six states, said Kochi City Police Commissioner Syamsundar in on Monday.
Irfan was caught on Sunday from Uduppi in Karnataka, within 15 hours of the burglary at the Panampilly Nagar house. 

According to the Commissioner, Irfan had stolen valuables worth around Rs 1.2 crore, including various pieces of gold and diamond jewellery and expensive watches, after breaking into the bedroom cupboard at Joshiy's house. 

Irfan, an accused in the prior burglary at the house of Bhima Jewellery owner in Thiruvananthapuram, was identified using CCTV visuals of his vehicle – a white Honda Accord, Syamsundar said. "The number of the car was tracked. It also has a displaying board of District Panchayat President of Bihar. After examining the vehicle's travel route, police understood the car crossed the Karnataka border and sought assistance from the Karnataka police, leading to Irfan's arrest from the Udupi district," he added. 

Syamsundar appreciated the probe team led by DCP Sudarshan and extended gratitude to the cyber wing and the Karnataka police for their assistance. According to cops, the filmmaker's house was seemingly chosen at random by Irfan for the theft. Joshiy resides with his son and director Abhilash, who was not present at the house when the incident took place.

Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News.
