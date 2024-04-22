Kozhikode ICU sexual assault case: North Zone IG takes over further probe

Kozhikode: North Zone Inspector General of Police K Sethuraman IPS will carry out further probe into the controversial Kozhikode Medical College ICU sexual assault case. The Chief Minister's officer ordered a further probe into the case as the survivor launched an indefinite strike in front of Kozhikode City Police Commissioner on April 18. She is continuing the protest seeking a copy of the police investigation report on her complaint against a gynaecologist in Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.



In her complaint, the survivor alleged that Dr K V Preethi, the gynaecologist who was part of the internal inquiry committee formed for probing the sexual assault failed to record a significant portion of her statements and conspired to protect the accused. It is alleged that the police ignored her complaint against the doctor.

Following this, the Chief Minister's officer issued an order asking the North Zone IG to probe into the survivor's protest and denial of the inquiry report to her.

The case

Hospital attendant M K Saseendran sexually assaulted the survivor while lying unconscious in the ICU after thyroid surgery in March 2023. Shortly after the incident, the hospital superintendent instructed Dr Preetha to examine the woman and submit a report. The medical college police registered a case in the incident and recorded the statement of the doctor who conducted the medical examination, but as alleged, crucial information was left out in this statement.

'No injury or bleeding was seen in the survivor's body during the medical examination. No samples were collected as no internal organ injury was detected. The survivor did not complain of serious sexual assault during the examination," Dr Preetha said in the statement.

The survivor came forward alleging sabotage in the case after the aforesaid statement of the doctor became public. She alleged that the omission of crucial information was an effort to help the accused. The woman said she had clearly informed the doctor about the incident.