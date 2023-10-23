Man held for sexual assault on 75-year-old woman in Kottiyam

Kollam: The Kottiyam Police on Monday arrested a youth for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman at Kottiyam in Kollam.

Rashid (33) of Oyoor, who sells fish in a cargo auto, was arrested from Velinellur three days after he allegedly attacked a woman who was sleeping on the pavement.

From a CCTV footage, a man was seen waking up the woman. He repeatedly slapped the elderly woman before lifting her and walking off into the dark. The incident occurred Friday night.

The woman was found injured in an isolated area about a kilometre from the junction. She was found half-naked by a local auto driver and a temple priest who alerted the relatives.

The Kottiyam Police was accused of not launching an inquiry the same day. An officer with the Kottiyam Police told Onmanorama that they filed an FIR on Saturday but could not immediately identify the man from the CCTV as he was not from the locality.

Rashid has been charged under IPC sections related to outraging the modesty of a woman and attempting to rape her.