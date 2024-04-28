Malayalam
Woman crushed to death while attempting to board moving train in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 28, 2024 03:13 PM IST
Kumari Sheeba
Kumari Sheeba. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman, who tried to board a moving train, was crushed to death on Sunday around 8 am at Dharmavaram railway station. The deceased is Kumari Sheeba (57), a resident of Parassala Parashuvaykal Bhavan.
The mishap occurred when the Kochuveli-Nagercoil Express halted at Dharmavaram station and when it started moving forward, Sheeba attempted to board. In the process, she slipped and fell onto the tracks. She was caught under the train and suffered fatal injuries.

