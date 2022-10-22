Mother-in-law arrested for forcing woman to go nude for sorcery

Chadayamangalam (Kollam): More incidents of cruelty and perversion are coming out soon after a horrendous human sacrifice case was unearthed recently in Pathanamthitta district. Now, a woman from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district complained that her husband and mother-in-law had forced her to go nude as part of a black magic ritual five years ago.

Acting upon the disclosure, Chadayamangalam police have arrested the woman’s mother-in-law Laisha (60). However, her husband, Shalu Sathyababu (36), his sister Shruthi, the sorcerer identified as Abdul Jabbar (43), and the latter's aide Siddique have gone into hiding.

Shalu belongs to Shruthi Bhavan at Nettethara area of Chadayamangalam. Abdul Jabbar is reportedly a resident of Cherattukuzhi, Nilamel, in Kollam district.

According to the complainant, the incident happened in 2017 February two months after Shalu married her. The woman had questioned strangers visiting their house every now and then, soon after marriage. Later, a 'pooja' was held at a house at Ervadi in a bid to ward off the evil spirits there.

Amidst that ceremonial worship, attempts were made to strip me off all my clothes, the woman complained.

Later, she left for her home in Attingal after fighting with her husband. She also filed a petition seeking a divorce in the court and complained to the Attingal Police. However, the police did not act or conduct an inquiry.

A case has been registered by the Chadayamangalam police based on the woman’s complaint last day.

Ervadi is in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.