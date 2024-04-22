Shafi Parambil sends legal notice to KK Shailaja for 'trying to tarnish his name'

Kozhikode: There seems to be no end to the series of complaints and cases over the cyber attack against the two main candidates in the Vadakara Lok Sabha election.



The latest in salvo was fired by UDF candidate and Congress leader Shafi Parambil when he filed a case against his opponent KK Shailaja, the LDF candidate, for tarnishing his name.

The Congress leader has sent a legal notice to the CPM leader in this regard. Shafi claimed that by naming him as the source of the obscene videos, the LDF candidate had tried to demean him in public.

'There was a complaint that obscene videos were shared on social media and that I was behind the malicious campaign. Neither my party workers nor I have seen such a morphed or obscene video. It was an attempt to tarnish my image in the name of a video which does not exist," Shafi said.

"When we sought evidence for the obscene video, the LDF candidate said never complained about such a video. Shailaja raised this issue at a press meet. I am not here to win the election by tarnishing someone's image. I never did that in my political career," Shafi said during his interaction with the media in Thalassery.

Case for insulting Sadik Ali Thangal

Koyilandy police have registered a case for insulting IUML state president Sadik Ali Thangal on social media. The complaint was filed by Abdu Rahman Madathil of Payyoli. As per the FIR, a case was registered under sections 153 of the IPC and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act for "sharing a message on WhatsApp group with an intention to insult IUML State President Sadik Ali Thangal".

Earlier, Vadakara police had also registered cases against two people for sharing maliciously edited video of K K Rema's press meet.