Idukki cop suspended for accidental gun discharge during election duty preparation

Onmanorma Staff
Published: April 28, 2024 09:08 AM IST
Kerala Police logo. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Idukki

Kanjar (Idukki): A police officer was suspended for accidentally firing a gun while getting ready for election duty.
EH Faisal, a native of Thodupuzha, was suspended by the Idukki district police chief following the incident, which happened around 7:30 pm on Thursday in the room where weapons were stored at the Kanjar police station.

Fortunately, the bullet hit the floor, preventing further harm. The decision to suspend Faisal was made based on the report submitted by the Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), who investigated the incident.

