Youth hacked to death by 3-member gang in Karamana

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 11, 2024 09:39 AM IST Updated: May 11, 2024 09:52 AM IST
Crime Scene | Representative Image | (Photo - Shutterstock/Prath)
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth was brutally killed by a gang of three men at Karamana here on Friday evening. The deceased Akhil was a fish vendor in the area.

The perpetrators arrived in a car and hacked Akhil to death around 5.30 pm on Friday. They also dropped a huge rock on him after attacking him. The assailants fled the scene before police arrived. Though rushed to the hospital immediately, Akhil could not be saved.

CCTV visuals of the brutal murder have been retrieved by the police. Authorities believe the murder stemmed from a drug-related dispute.The police expect to nab the accused by the end of the day.

