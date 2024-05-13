Bystander assaults woman doctor in Kollam's Chavara

Kollam: In yet another attack on a medical professional, a bystander assaulted a doctor at a community health centre in Chavara here. The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Sunday. Though Chavara police reached the spot upon learning about the incident, they did not register a case.



As per reports, Dr Jancy James was slapped on the face by a woman bystander following an argument over an allergy medicine. Two women reached the health centre complaining of stomachache and an allergy-related issue. Two persons, a man and a woman, had accompanied the patients.

A few moments later, the bystanders got into an argument with Dr Jancy, who was on duty, over the medicines one of the patients took for her allergy not being examined properly. Soon, the woman bystander slapped Dr Jancy on the face.

Though Chavara police reached the health centre, they did not register a case and let the accused go as she was a woman. Police said they would record a detailed statement of Dr Jancy and initiate further action against the accused. Earlier, the hospital staff protested the delay in arresting the accused.

This is the second incident of a doctor being attacked in two days. On Sunday, a man who was brought to a private hospital in Kozhikode after sustaining injuries in a car accident hurled abuses and attacked the doctor and staff. Footage of the accused trying to hit the doctor on the head with a stone had emerged. According to hospital staff, the accused was under the influence of alcohol.