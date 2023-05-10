Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Vandana Das, the young house surgeon who was killed by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on Wednesday, was stabbed over six times, a source at the hospital said.

At the time, the attacker S Sandeep (42), a school teacher in police custody, was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"The doctor suffered multiple stab injuries. The wounds on her back and abdomen proved fatal as they caused severe internal injuries," the doctors who treated her said.



Her condition was severe when she was brought to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Though she was shifted to the ventilator sooner, she succumbed to her injuries an hour and a half later.

The 25-year-old was brutally attacked by the school teacher with dressing room scissors at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday morning.

The doctors at the taluk hospital said the incident could have been prevented had the suspect been handcuffed. (However, a Supreme Court order stipulates a person can only be handcuffed when there is a clear and present risk of escape. Police are mandated to provide reasons before the trial court for handcuffing the accused, and if the magistrate gives permission, only then, can cops use handcuffs.)

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed by Sandeep, a school teacher at the Kottarakara taluk hospital. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) stated the doctors will go on a massive state-wide strike to protest against the incident. Doctors from Kollam district began a strike as a mark of protest shortly after the incident.

IMA President Dr Sulphi Noohu condemned the incident. "We are struck with grief when a colleague dies. But when a colleague dies in such a manner it is even more upsetting. Being stabbed in the line of duty is tragic," Dr Noohu said.

"The medical community of Kerala is protesting strstrongly against this. The public of Kerala should protest too. Such incidents should not be repeated. We cannot put our lives at risk while trying to save someone else. We have been protesting against this for years."

"She was a young woman. The accused, who was in custody, attacked the doctor, who was working at Azeezia Medical College, Kollam. She was at the taluk hospital as part of her training. The status of the accused - whether he was violent or drunk is not relevant. Is Kerala a land where drug addicts can murder anyone? The police should take necessary action," Dr Noohu added.

In a statement, KGMOA demanded strict action against perpetrators to prevent the recurrence of such 'diabolical' incidents. It called for exemplary punishment of attackers so that it will act as a deterrent.

The association requested the authorities to ensure precautions to be taken while bringing an accused in custody for examination are strictly followed at all hospitals. It also called for the immediate implementation of the triage system - where patients who arrive at the casualty wing are categorised as per their medical condition to provide them with timely and appropriate treatment - in all hospitals across Kerala.