Kerala CM returns 2 days early from family trip to 3 countries

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and family are back in State capital after a two-week vacation to UAE, Indonesia and Singapore. The CM has reached the State two days ahead of schedule. He did not however respond to reporters' queries on why the trip was cut short. Pinarayi, who reached in the Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram Emirates flight by 3am on Saturday, had informed his cabinet that he'd be back by Monday.



The Chief Minister left the State from Kochi with his wife Kamala and their grandson on May 6. His daughter Veena Vijayan and her husband State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas joined him. The CM and Minister informed the Ministry of Home Affairs that it was a personal trip and was granted permission for the same. The Chief Minister's son works in UAE.

CM's foreign trip had come under fire after the Congress-led opposition and BJP questioned his secret trip amid the Lok Sabha polls. The opposition parties have urged the CM to disclose details of his sponsor for the international tour and his source of income.