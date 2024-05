Kozhikode: A 24-year-old woman health worker died here on Tuesday due to jaundice.

The deceased, Puliyullathil Meghna, a native of Theekkuni near Velom, worked as an anaesthesia technician at the Kuttiady Government Taluk Hospital. She had been undergoing treatment for the past three weeks in a private hospital here.

Meghna is survived by her father Varikkottu Nanu, mother Kamala and sister Shonima.