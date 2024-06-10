I have planned 100-day agenda for TVM: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite his loss to UDF candidate and incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday that he has planned a 100-day agenda for the capital district.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi ji assumes office as PM for the 3rd term, we will start working on the problems & issues of the people of #Thiruvananthapuram. I have planned a 100-day agenda for TVM that I will work with PM."

His statement came a day after his social media post about ending his public life created a flutter in political circles. Chandrasekhar had initially posted on X about ending his public life but later clarified that he meant his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State had concluded.

I have planned a 100 day agenda for TVM that I will work wth PM… https://t.co/TevluTXIzF — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) June 10, 2024

He promptly deleted his initial post: "Today, curtains down on my 18-year stint in public service, of which three years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it's turned out."

Shortly thereafter, Chandrasekhar issued a new post saying the earlier one was by an intern and it "created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work."

(With PTI inputs)