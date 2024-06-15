After crown, Suresh Gopi offers golden rosary to Thrissur's Lourdes Church

Thrissur: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism, Suresh Gopi, presented a golden rosary to the Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral here on Saturday. The minister arrived at the Lourdes Church around 9 am to make the offering.



He was welcomed by the Vicar of Lourdes Church, Father Davis Pulikottil, and the church committee members. After offering the golden rosary, Suresh Gopi prayed before departing. Father Davis Pulikottil expressed happiness over Suresh Gopi's visit to the cathedral, emphasising that everything happens according to God's will.

The actor also performed the song 'Nandiyal Padunnu Daivame' (Singing with gratitude, Lord) at the church after offering prayers. The song, which delves into the 'crucifixion of Jesus Christ,' was originally sung by Suresh Gopi and his wife Radhika. It was released on YouTube in March. The song was composed by Jakes Bijoy and the lyrics was written by Fr Joel Pandaraparambil.

During his election campaign, a controversy arose regarding the actor-turned-politician offering a golden crown to Our Lady of Lourdes. It was on January 15 that Suresh Gopi along with his family visited the church and offered the crown weighing over 500 grams to Mother Mary in the presence of Fr Pulikottil and trustee member Dalsan Davis Pellissery. Gopi offered the crown a day before his daughter's wedding in Gurvayoor.

Golden rosary offered to Lourdes Church by Suresh Gopi. Photo: Special arrangement

The controversy slowly kick-started after former Congress MLA Anil Akkara posted on his Facebook page on February 27 that believers have raised doubts about the quantity of gold in the crown. There were allegations that the crown was made of copper and plated with god. Suresh Gopi rubbished the allegations and said that his wife had offered gold to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in he won from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The visit to the church follows his historic victory with a massive lead of over 74,686 votes in the Thrissur Lok Sabha segment. He defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunilkumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes. Congress's K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes.