10-year-old twins drown at quarry pond in Kasaragod's Cheemeni

Kasaragod: Ten-year-old twin brothers drowned in a quarry pond at Kasaragod's Cheemeni on Monday, said police. The deceased were identified as Sudev and Sreedev, sons of Radhakrishnan and Pushpa. The brothers were Class V students of Government Higher Secondary School, Cheemeni.



On Monday afternoon, the two brothers left home on their bicycle to play. When Sudev and Sreedev did not return home late into the evening, their family and neighbours launched a search for them.

Residents found their bicycle on the way to the abandoned laterite stone quarry, now filled with rainwater. Closer to the quarry pond, they saw the footprints of the boys. The residents searched the pond and fished out the bodies of the twins.

Cheemeni police said the bodies were sent for autopsies at the Kannur Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

Radhakrishnan, who works in a West Asian country, said panchayat member Latha K T. The twins are survived by their parents and an elder sister who is in Class 10.