Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nimisha Priya case: Funds to initiate discussion with victim's family transferred to Yemen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2024 02:08 PM IST Updated: June 25, 2024 02:11 PM IST
Nimisha Priya. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Palakkad

Jeddah: Efforts to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, the Malayali nurse who was sentenced to death for the murder of a Yemeni national, are gaining momentum. The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has already raised $40,000 (around Rs 33.40 lakh) to begin negotiations with the family of the victim and their tribal leaders. Out of this, $20,000 was transferred through the Ministry of External Affairs to the Indian Embassy in Sanaa.

Nimish Priya's mother Prema Kumari is currently in Yemen. She had travelled to Yemen on April 24 to initiate the process of securing a waiver of the death penalty and to negotiate the blood money amount with the victim's family.

Nimisha Priya, a Palakkad native was sentenced to death for the murder of Yemeni national Tala Abdo Mahdi in 2017. She was apprehended while attempting to flee the country and was sentenced to death in 2018. The execution order for her death sentence is currently with the President of Yemen. Once signed, the order will be sent to the Chief Prosecutor's office, after which there will be no further delays in carrying out the sentence.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE