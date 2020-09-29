IPL 2020: Warner departs after solid start

Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad were 82/1 in 10 overs after being put in to bat by Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Tuesday.

Captain David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (32 batting) were tied down by the Delhi bowlers in the powerplay. Hyderabad could manage only 38/0 in the powerplay.

However, Warner and Bairstow upped the ante before leggie Amit Mishra sent back the skipper with the total on 77.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl.

Delhi have won both their games and are leading the points table, while Hyderabad are at the bottom having lost both their matches.

Ishant Sharma came in for Avesh Khan in the Delhi playing eleven while Hyderabad made a couple of changes. Kane Williamson replaced Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Samad got the nod over Wriddhiman Saha.