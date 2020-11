Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Mohanlal, an ardent cricket fan, had left for Dubai the other day after wrapping up shooting of Drishyam 2, the sequel to Jeethu Joseph's blockbuster Drishyam.

Mohanlal used to lead Kerala Strikers in the Celebrity Cricket League in the past. The team was co-owned by his close friend and director Priyadarshan.