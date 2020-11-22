Sreesanth to return in Kerala Premier League

Pacer S Sreesanth is all set to return to cricket field after a seven-year gap in the proposed Kerala Premier League T20 tournament. The 37-year-old's seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam ended on September 13.

The Kerala Premier League organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will be held in Alappuzha pending government nod. “Sreesanth will be the biggest attraction of the tournament. We are hoping to stage the tournament in early December. The key is to get the government approval,” said KCA president Sajan Varghese.



Registered players in the state will be part of the 6-team tournament. The KCA decided to oragnise the tournament due to the uncertainty over the domestic schedule in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sreesanth, who was part of the Indian team which won the ICC World T20 in 2007 and the ICC World Cup in 2011, has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is.