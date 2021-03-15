Bumrah marries sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan

Goa: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan here on Monday.



Bumrah had opted out of the fourth and final Test against England and the ongoing T20I series.



Both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bumrah's IPL side Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to wish the couple.



The right-arm fast bowler had pulled out citing 'personal reasons' and had sought permission from the BCCI, which gave the him permission to withdraw from the Indian squad.



Only a select few family members attended the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Bumrah was born and brought up in Ahmedabad. He and his sister were raised by their mother after the death of their father. Bumrah's mother was the vice-principal of Nirman Public School where the fast bowler studied and first took up cricket under the coaching of Kishore Trivedi.