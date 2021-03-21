Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Kerala end campaign on a high

Indore: Kerala outclassed Nagaland by nine wickets in their final league match of the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Sunday.

Kerala chased down the modest target of 55 in just 5.2 overs, but it was not enough to take them to the knockout phase. Kerala ended their campaign with 12 points from five games in Elite Group D.

Kerala, who posted wins over Mumbai, Punjab and Nagaland, lost to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh.

Nagaland, who chose to bat, were bundled out for 54 in 28.4 overs. Minnu Mani and Sajana S picked up four wickets each. Alemienla was the one Nagaland batter to enter double digits. She scored 13.

Captain Shani T remained unbeaten on 32 off 18 balls as Kerala romped home in the sixth over.

Brief scores: Nagaland 54 in 28.4 overs (Minnu Mani 4/9, Sajana S 4/14) lost to Kerala 55/1 in 5.2 overs (Shani T 32 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Nagaland 0.