Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Madhya Pradesh down Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Indore: Hosts Madhya Pradesh got the better of Kerala by 98 runs via VJD method in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 204, Kerala could mnage only 97/9 in  44 overs. This was Madhya Pradesh's third win from four matches, while Kerala suffered their second defeat in four games.

Tamanna Nigam's 69 helped Madhya Pardesh post 203/9 after opting to bat in the Elite Group D match. Captain Pooja Vastrakar made 40 as she added 93 for the third wicket along with Tamanna.

Sajana S picked up 4/47, while Minnu Mani claimed 2/48.

Kerala lost wickets at regular intervals and were never really in the hunt. Minnu top-scored with 30, while Varsha was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 5/25.

Kerala meet minnows Nagaland in their final group game on Sunday.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 203/9 in 50 overs (Tamanna Nigam 69, Pooja Vastrakar 40; Sajana S 4/47, Minnu Mani 4/48) bt Kerala 97/9 in 44 overs (Minnu Mani 30; Varsha 5/25). Madhya Pradesh won by 98 runs via VJD method.

Points: Madhya Pradesh 4; Kerala 0.

Note: VJD method is a system of calculating target scores in truncated limited overs cricket matches, devised by Keralite civil engineer V Jayadevan.

