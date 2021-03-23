Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

First ODI: Krunal, Prasidh make debut as England opt to bowl

Hardik Pandya, left, and Krunal Pandya. File photo: AFP
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Pune: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India in to bat in the first One-Day International (ODI) here on Tuesday.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya and pacer Prasidh Krishna are making their ODI debut for India.

Rishabh Pant has been rested and K L Rahul will don the wickekeeper's role.

RELATED ARTICLES

The second and third matches will be played on Friday and Sunday.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), K L Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.