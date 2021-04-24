IPL 2021: Morris scalps four as Royals restrict KKR to 133/9

PTI
Published: April 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST Updated: April 24, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133/9 in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.

Both the teams have lost three matches each out of the four they have played.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 133/9 in 20 overs. 

