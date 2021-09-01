Sanju Samson wears Kerala Blasters jersey in Royals camp

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was spotted wearing the jersey of ISL team Kerala Blasters FC on his arrival at the team camp in Mumbai ahead of the remainder of IPL 2021.

“We’ve spotted a @KeralaBlasters fan in the Royals Camp. Welcome back, Skip, tweeted Royals.

The IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE on September 19.

Meanwhile, West Indies opener Evin Lewis and pacer Oshane Thomas have joined Royals.

Lewis, who has played 45 T20Is and 57 ODIs for West Indies and has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, will replace Jos Buttler.

Thomas, who has played 20 ODIs and 17 T20Is for the Windies and has previously represented Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 edition, has come in for Ben Stokes.

(With inputs from IANS)