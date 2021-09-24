J&K pacer Umran Malik named short-term replacement for Natarajan

Dubai: Uncapped pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021.



Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.



"Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign," an IPL release stated.



The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and one List A match for Jammu & Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.



"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment."



"Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," the release added.



The left-arm pacer is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble.



The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.